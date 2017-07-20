Cuban First Vice President: Nicaragua will always have Cuba's Support

Share

Havana, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Wednesday in Managua, that Nicaragua will always have the unconditional support, friendship and solidarity of the Caribbean island, reported Prensa Latina News Agency.

The Cuban First Vice President traveled to Nicaragua to participate in the 38th anniversary celebrations of the Sandinista Revolution. He said that the Cuban government and people express their solidarity and revolutionary feelings to the Nicaraguan people.

He extended greetings on behalf of President Raul Castro to his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo who, together with the Sandinista National Liberation Front, struggle to eradicate poverty in Nicaragua.

The Cuban leader stressed that Nicaragua is living intense reaffirmation and revolutionary struggle after hosting the 23rd Meeting of the Forum of Sao Paulo, important space of political debate in which the Latin American left forces are drafting common strategies to face neoliberalism.

It is significant that at such a transcendental moment we are able to express our congratulations to the Nicaraguan people and ratify once again that they have the unconditionally support, friendship and solidarity of the Cuban people, said Diaz-Canel.

The Cuban government leader was welcomed by Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and other government authorities at the Augusto Cesar Sandino Airport.