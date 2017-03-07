Bolivia´s Evo Morales thanks Cuba for medical treatment

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The Bolivian President Evo Morales thanked his Cuban peer Raul Castro, the medical team that treated him and the Cuban people for the medical care he received in Havana after arriving last week with throat issues.



Before returning to his country Morales said he was feeling better, recovering from a virus and that he will return on the first days of April to undergo a surgery to remove a nodule in his vocal cords.

He explained he could have had the 15-minute procedure done this time but he was under medication and had to wait.

The Bolivian president said Raul had visited at the hospital and recalled the Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro used to do the same whenever he was in a Cuban hospital receiving treatment in the past.

I feel is a culture of the Cuban people and government to visit their brothers when they are sick.

Morales also spoke of his recent participation in the 14th Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) held in Venezuela on Sunday, as well as the tribute to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.