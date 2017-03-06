España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 06 de March de 2017 02:21 pm
Bolivian Choquehuanca appointed as ALBA Secretary-General

Bolivian Choquehuanca appointed as ALBA Secretary-General

Bolivian Choquehuanca appointed as ALBA Secretary-GeneralHAVANA, Cuba, Mar 6 (acn) Nicolás Maduro, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, announced the appointment of Bolivian politician, David Choquehuanca, as secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

I am pleased to announce that we have decided to designate comrade Choquehuanca, former Bolivia´s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to lead the intense agenda of integration, unity, brotherhood and dignity of the organization, Maduro said.
The appointment of the Bolivian union leader is included in the Declaration adopted at the 14th Caracas Summit of ALBA-TCP this Sunday, at Simon Bolívar Room of the Miraflores Palace, reported Prensa Latina.
Maduro led the plenary session of the extraordinary meeting attended by more than 200 personalities from around the world, on the fourth anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez, leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.
We updated the vision of our governments against the current situation and we have a coherent Declaration, said Maduro in reference to the text debated in private by the representatives of the member countries attending the Summit.
Other important decisions of the meeting were the reactivation of the Fund for legal support and advice to migrants to the United States, and to attend the Conference of Peoples for a world without walls, towards universal citizenship, to be held on June 20 and 21 in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

