Cuba expresses concern over Israeli conflict at United Nations

Havana, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuba expressed on Friday at the United Nations its concern over the negative impact of Israeli aggression in the Palestinian conflict, reported Prensa Latina News Agency.



The Cuban ambassador to the UN, Anayansi Rodriguez said, "we express deep concerns over the threats to the solution of two States, only possible alternative to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict due to the continued illegal settlements by Tel Aviv in addition to other practices of colonization and aggression."

In her first speech before the Committee for the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Rodriguez who was elected Thursday as one of the Vice Presidents, ratified Cuba's strong condemnation for the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and characterized it as an injustice.

The Cuban diplomat also insisted in the international community's demand to stop the construction of settlements in the West Bank, including western Jerusalem and for the immediate, unconditional and complete lifting of the cruel and illegal blockade against the Gaza strip.

She called on the committee created in 1975 to support the global and regional efforts aimed at achieving peace in the area.

The Cuban ambassador pointed out the importance that the entity, made up by 26 countries, prioritize compliance of the work plan for 2017, adopted on Thursday at the 380th session, the first this year.

The diplomat was elected along with Afghan representative, Mahmoud Saikal; Indonesia Dian Triansyah Djani; Namibia Neville Gertze; and Nicaraguan, Maria Rubiales as vice president of the active group of the General Assembly.