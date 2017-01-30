Cuba reiterates solidarity with Africa at AU Summit

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa reiterated in Addis Ababa the friendship and solidarity of Cuba with Africa, before the plenary of heads of State and Government in the 28th Summit of the African Union (AU).



We feel part of Africa because of the common history shared since the slave trade, which led to the birth of our nationality, because Africans or their descendants nurtured the ranks of the Cuban Liberation Army in the campaigns of independence of the nineteenth century, added the leader , quoted by the Prensa Latina news agency from the capital of Ethiopia.

He noted that after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, the Caribbean nation assumed the cause of Africa's independence and self-determination as its own and offered its modest and disinterested collaboration for the sake of the emancipation of that great continent.

To that internationalist and supportive vocation of the Cuban people the thought and the action of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, decisively contributed, he added.

As part of his activities in Ethiopia, the Cuban Vice-President met with Namibian President Hage Geingob, who he thanked for his presence at the funeral of leader Fidel Castro, who died last November.

The Cuban leader said that the authorities in Havana are seeking to expand and diversify collaboration with Namibia in several sectors of bilateral ties and explained to Geinbog the main tasks that Cubans are currently doing as part of updating of their economic model.