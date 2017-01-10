Cuban First VP: Nicaragua can always count on Cuba´s support

España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 10 de January de 2017 01:31 pm
Cuban First VP: Nicaragua can always count on Cuba´s supportHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) Cuban First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in Managua that Nicaragua can always count on the support, friendship and cooperation of the Cuban people and government.

A report from Prensa Latina news agency, Diaz-Canel, after arriving in Nicaragua for the swearing-in ceremony of President Daniel Ortega, said it was a pleasure to be in the land of lakes and volcanoes, that Cubans love and hold in great appreciation

The Cuban official said he carries a warm message from the Cuban people and their President Raul Castro on this historical day. He added that Nicaragua is living a time of economic and social success.

The delegation includes the Vice-president of the Council of State Mercedes Lopez, Foreign deputy Minister Rogelio Sierra and the Cuban Ambassador to Nicaragua Juan Carlos Hernandez.

Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, that will hold the post of Vice-President, will take possession today till 2022.

