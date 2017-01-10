- Cuban First VP: Nicaragua can always count on Cuba´s support
Cuban First VP heads delegation to Nicaragua
HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) Cuba´s First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel heads the Cuban delegation to the swearing-in ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to take place this afternoon.
According to Granma newspaper, the delegation includes the Vice-president of the Council of State Mercedes Lopez, Foreign deputy Minister Rogelio Sierra and the Cuban Amabassador to Nicaragua Juan Carlos Hernandez.