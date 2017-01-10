España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 10 de January de 2017 01:31 pm
Home World Cuban First VP heads delegation to Nicaragua

Cuban First VP heads delegation to Nicaragua

Created on Tuesday, 10 January 2017 13:01 | Hits: 31 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuban First VP heads delegation to NicaraguaHAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) Cuba´s First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel heads the Cuban delegation to the swearing-in ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to take place this afternoon.

According to Granma newspaper, the delegation includes the Vice-president of the Council of State Mercedes Lopez, Foreign deputy Minister Rogelio Sierra and the Cuban Amabassador to Nicaragua Juan Carlos Hernandez.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).