Cuban First VP heads delegation to Nicaragua

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) Cuba´s First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel heads the Cuban delegation to the swearing-in ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to take place this afternoon.

According to Granma newspaper, the delegation includes the Vice-president of the Council of State Mercedes Lopez, Foreign deputy Minister Rogelio Sierra and the Cuban Amabassador to Nicaragua Juan Carlos Hernandez.