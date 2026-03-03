Diaz-Canel offers condolences for the assassination of leader Ali Khamenei





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, expressed his condolences to the people, government, and President of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian, for the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Diaz-Canel's message, posted on social media, described the act as execrable and an unscrupulous violation of international law and human dignity.

The Cuban President remembered the deceased as an outstanding statesman and leader of his people, who contributed to the development of friendly relations between Cuba and Iran.

In another message, Diaz-Canel condemned the attacks perpetrated by Israel and the United States against Iran, which violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of that country.

These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba stated in his post.