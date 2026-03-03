Pope Leo XIV receives Cuban foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, was received by Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

The Minister, who attended as a special envoy of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, announced this on his official Twitter account.

Rodriguez Parrilla thanked the Pope for the honor of receiving him in audience on Saturday.

As part of his agenda in Europe to participate in high-level United Nations events, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs recently held meetings in Rome with the Director-General of the FAO, Qu Dongyu, and with the Executive Director of the WFP, Cindy McCain.

Previously, in Geneva, Switzerland, he participated in the High-Level Segments of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament.