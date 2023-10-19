Cuba Condemns US Veto of Brazil Bill at UN





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned on Wednesday the US decision to veto a bill submitted by Brazil at the United Nations Security Council allowing a humanitarian halt to send assistance to Gaza.



On his X account, the Cuban Hamas attacks minister described as shameful and criminal the decision by the US administration to vote against the Brazilian bill, which also requested to rescind the evacuation order for Northern Gaza and condemned against Israel.



The bill received 12 votes in favor, one against (the US) and two abstentions (Russia and the U.K.), but as the US administration is a permanent member of the Council, his vote against means a veto.



The UN Security Council met on Wednesday to consider a joint solution to the Palestinian-Israel conflict, which has escalated since it broke out on October 7.



Over one million Palestinian have reportedly been displaced, while humanitarian organizations are alerting about overcrowding, lack of drinking water and power as threats of new attacks on the most vulnerable places continue.