Cuban President ends tour of Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) With his official visit to Namibia, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ended today his tour of Africa.



The Cuban leader’s stay in Namibia strengthened the ties of friendship between the two countries, based on mutual admiration, solidarity, and new opportunities for cooperation, according to a note issued by the Cuban Presidency.



Hours before his departure, Díaz-Canel met with Cuban aid workers deployed in Namibia, as well as with local supporters, some of whom studied in Cuba.



Before Namibia, the Cuban delegation visited Angola, Mozambique and South Africa, where Díaz-Canel attended the 15th BRICS Summit in his capacity as pro tempore president of the G77+China.