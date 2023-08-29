Cuban President pays tribute to Namibian heroes





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2,7 (ACN) During his official visit to Namibia, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel laid a wreath on the Heroes’ Acre, the country’s war memorial as a tribute to the Namibian independence fighters.



At a meeting Sunday with Namibian president Hage Geingob, Díaz-Canel reasserted his willingness to strengthen cooperation with the African nation in various fields and invited Mr. Geingob to visit Cuba.



The Cuban leader was decorated the day before with the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis—Namibia's highest distinction—which had also been awarded previously to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.