Díaz-Canel attends BRICS Summit









HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel attended today the BRICS Summit, under way in South Africa.



Participating as a guest in his capacity as pro tempore president of the G77+China, the Cuban leader gave a speech in which he described as a great honor and privilege his presence in the conference of an organization that creates great expectations and hopes in the strengthening of the currently urgent and essential multilateralism.



“If we do not act at once, we will bequeath our children and grandchildren a planet not only unrecognizable for those of us who come from the previous century, but also, and sadly, doomed to be uninhabitable,” the Cuban leader remarked.



Established in 2009, BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, all of them considered emerging and fast-growing economies.