Díaz-Canel's Speech at Freedom Park, South Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held to be excited about his participation in an event held in Freedom Park, South Africa, along with members of local Cuba solidarity movements, the Tripartite Government Alliance, and Cuban aid workers in the African nation.



Díaz-Canel, who is in South Africa to attend the Brics Summit, stressed that visit to Pretoria began with a tribute to Cuba’s dear friend Nelson Mandela and the Cuban heroes who fell in the struggle for the liberation of Africa.



Below is the full text of the speech delivered by the Cuban head of State:



“Cuba's response has been clear and became so when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in this very country: we will continue saving lives and striving for the good health and well-being of human beings wherever we are asked to do so.



“We recognize the doctors and health workers deployed in South Africa, even in far-off areas.



“We thank the South African authorities and especially its people for taking care of and supporting the Cuban personnel for more than twenty years.



“We will continue cooperating with hundreds of Cuban aid workers who are now providing their services in education, construction and other major fields. To them, our fraternal embrace.



“Despite our limitations and shortages, we will maintain our contribution to train young Africans. In South Africa we have the Mandela-Fidel Program, which has graduated more than 2,000 doctors.



“Comrades and friends:



“Allow me to also address the Cubans based in South Africa who are in the audience and who have not cut off their ties and still maintain a close and respectful relationship with their homeland. To all of you I extend my warmest greetings.



“As part of the process to update the Cuban economic model and of the internal debates to build a better country, we have a modern Constitution designed with the contribution of Cubans living abroad, as well as a new Family Code and other laws that we will continue to approve. They all take into account the need to further engage those Cubans, which is why we have convened the Nation and Emigration Conference as a continuation of the 1978 to facilitate communication with the Cuban top authorities on issues of general interest.



“Sisters and brothers; dear friends:



“Finally, allow me to refer again to the significance of this place, a sacred site that is part of South Africa’s heritage and that we also feel for in Cuba.



“In the name of those who fell for the freedom and sovereignty of Africa, South Africa and Cuba and for peace and harmony among nations and human beings, let us fight for friendship to become indestructible and for future generations of South Africans and Cubans to be proud of the bonds that we bequeath to them.



“Eternal glory to all those who feel in the fight against colonialism, racism and apartheid!



“Amandla! (the crowd responds with “Ngawethu!”)



“To victory always!



“Long live the friendship between South Africa and Cuba!



“Thank you very much.”