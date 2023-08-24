Cuban President Meets South African Tripartite Alliance Leaders





Havana, Aug 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President met in Pretoria with leaders of the Tripartite Alliance ruling South Africa since the defeat of the Apartheid regime in 1994.



The Tripartite Alliance is an alliance between the African National Congress (ANC), the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).



During the meeting, held at Freedom Park, South African Minister for Arts and Culture Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa welcomed the Cuban head of state and expressed his government’s determination to keep boosting links in education and health.



Diaz-Canel conveyed Greetings from Army General Raul Castro and stressed the importance of the meeting with the representatives of the main South African political forces. He also underscored the role of the Tripartite Alliance in bringing together all progressive forces towards the development of South Africa.



The Cuban head of state recalled the historic relations between the two countries and the strong friendship links between Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro.



After briefing participants about the complex Cuban economic scenario, Diaz-Canel said that the fact that Cuba has been able to defeat imperialistic ambitions is a result of solidarity and support of its friends.



He thanked South Africa for its support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and its rejection of the inclusion of the island on the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



The Cuban President also thanked Pretoria for its contribution to organize the upcoming Solidarity-with-Cuba Conference to take place soon and expressed the willingness of the Cuban Communist Party to keep strengthening bilateral relations with the Tripartite Alliance.