Cuban and Chinese Presidents Hold Talks in South Africa





Havana, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and China’s Xi Jinping held talks in South Africa in the context of the BRICS Summit.



During the meeting, the Cuban head of state conveyed Xi greetings from Cuban Revolution leader, Army General Raul Castro, according to a message posted on social media by the Cuban Presidency.



Diaz-Canel said he was satisfied to meet with Xi and thanked him for his time amidst his tight working agenda at the Summit and invited the Chinese President to visit Cuba.



The Cuban President and top Communist Party leader is taking part of the BRICS Summit in South Africa. This is the first time Cuba participates in the summit and is there as pro-tempore chair of the Group of 77 plus China.