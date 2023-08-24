All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba and Egypt to Deepen Bilateral Relations



Havana, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuba and Egypt expressed their willingness to keep deepening bilateral relations as evidenced during a phone conversation Wednesday between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

The two officials addressed issues of bilateral interest and the upcoming summit of the Group of 77 plus China to take place in Cuba next month.

The capital Havana will be the venue of the G-77 plus China Summit on September 15 and 16 under the theme “Current Challenges of Development: the Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.”
 
 

