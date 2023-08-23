Cuban President in South Africa for BRICS Summit





Havana, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived Tuesday in South Africa to participate at the BRICS Summit as representative of the Group of 77 plus China, of which Cuba is pro-tempore chair.



During the meeting, Cuba will call for an effective coordination between BRICS and the G-77 plus China in order to back the interests of South nations.



The Cuban head of state and First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party is visiting South Africa as part of a tour that already took him to Angola accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Health Minister Jose Angel Portal and by the head of the International Relations of the Cuban Communist Party Emilio Lozada, among other officials.



BRICS is the acronym of an economic and trade association of Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa, the five emerging and most promising economies in the 2000-2010 decade.