Cuban and Vietnamese Political Parties Sign Cooperation Accord





Havana, Aug 22 (ACN) Representatives from the Ideological Department of Cuba’s Communist Party and the Commission of Propaganda and Education of Vietnam’s Communist Party signed a cooperation accord on Tuesday aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.



The signing ceremony took place at the Jose Marti Memorial in Havana; the documents were penned by Rogelio Polanco, member of the Secretariat of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and by Nguyen Trong Nghia, member of the Secretariat of Vietnam’s Communist Party Central Committee and president of the Commission for Propaganda and Education.



The Cuban official said that the initiative will boost the implementation of an exchange and cooperation accord reached by the two communist parties last May.



The Vietnamese and Cuban communist parties are involved in the construction of socialism in their two countries and they prioritize ideological work and the preparation of cadres, party members and all the people, said the Cuban party official and went on to appreciate the visit to Cuba by the Vietnamese delegation and the gestures of support to the Cuban Revolution.



Meanwhile, Nguyen Trong Nghia said that both delegations will take to higher levels all issues dealt with during the talks today and will also suggest measures to boost ideological work and cooperation.



The ceremony was attended by Juan Carlos Marzan, vice-chief of Cuba’s Communist Party International Relations Committee and by Le Thanh Tun, Vietnam’s ambassador to Havana, as well as members of the visiting delegation and other Cuban Communist Party officials. (photos at: http//fotos.acn.cu)