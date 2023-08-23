Visit to Angola confirms friendship and mutual trust, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Our state visit to Angola confirms the friendship and mutual trust that characterize bilateral relations, said today Miguel-Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



At the farewell ceremony, at the Presidential Palace, the president reiterated to his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço the deep gratitude for the hospitality and the willingness to strengthen ties in different areas.



After two days, Diaz-Canel concludes his visit to Angola as part of a tour of Africa that also includes the countries of Mozambique and Namibia, as well as South Africa, where he will participate at Brics Summit.



On Tuesday, the Cuban President visited the Angola-Cuba school, a symbol of cooperation between the two nations, and paid tribute to Commander Raul Diaz-Argüelles and other Cuban internationalists who fought for Angolan independence.