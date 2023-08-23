All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
August Tuesday

Visit to Angola confirms friendship and mutual trust, Diaz-Canel asserts



 HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Our state visit to Angola confirms the friendship and mutual trust that characterize bilateral relations, said today Miguel-Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.

At the farewell ceremony, at the Presidential Palace, the president reiterated to his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço the deep gratitude for the hospitality and the willingness to strengthen ties in different areas.

After two days, Diaz-Canel concludes his visit to Angola as part of a tour of Africa that also includes the countries of Mozambique and Namibia, as well as South Africa, where he will participate at Brics Summit.

On Tuesday, the Cuban President visited the Angola-Cuba school, a symbol of cooperation between the two nations, and paid tribute to Commander Raul Diaz-Argüelles and other Cuban internationalists who fought for Angolan independence.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News