Diaz-Canel visits Angola-Cuba school in Luanda





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, visited today the Angola-Cuba school in the municipality of Cazenga, in Luanda.



On Twitter, the president said that this institution is a symbol of the indestructible cooperation of friendship between the two countries.



In the center dedicated to secondary education, the President toured several of its classrooms and made a donation of books, among them, The Golden Age, reported the Presidency in a tweet.



During the visit, the Cuban delegation planted a tree as a symbol of the commitment to strengthen and keep alive in the younger generations the historical legacy and solidarity that unites us.



Cuban technicians and teachers worked on the construction and operation of the school.



Diaz-Canel began on Tuesday with a tribute to Commander Raul Diaz-Argüelles and those who gave their lives in the fulfillment of their internationalist duty in Angola, at the Alto de las Cruces cemetery.