Cuban president pays tribute to Comandante Raul Diaz-Argüelles





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, paid tribute today to Commander Raul Diaz-Arguelles, a symbol for all Cubans who fought for independence in Angola.



At the Alto de las Cruces Cemetery, the President and the high-level delegation accompanying him paid tribute to the man who was the first head of the Cuban internationalist mission in the African country, reported the Presidency on Twitter.



As part of his work agenda on Monday, Diaz-Canel held official talks with João Lourenço, president of Angola, whom he thanked for the welcome and words of affection towards the Caribbean island.



he Cuban President addressed the members of the Angolan Parliament and highlighted the support in denouncing the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba more than 60 years ago.



With an emotional meeting with friends of solidarity and Cuban residents in that nation, the Caribbean head of state ended his first day of official visit in Luanda, part of a tour of Africa that will also include the countries of Mozambique and Namibia.