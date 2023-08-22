Diaz-Canel expresses gratitude for solidarity with Cuba in Angola





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that it was essential, during his official visit to Angola, the meeting held with representatives of solidarity with Cuba and nationals residing in that nation.



Returning to Africa represents a reunion with one of the nourishing sources of our nationality, said the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), who spoke of the common history that unites both nations, according to the Presidency's website.



He recalled the military cooperation in Angola, as well as the thousands of students from that country who traveled to Cuba to study various types of education, and noted that they left their mark on the island, for the nobility they exhibited, for the respect for their teachers and for the shared traditions.



Diaz-Canel highlighted the infinite love; the commitment; the support in the face of natural phenomena; the condemnation of the cruel blockade policy maintained against Cuba by the U.S. government and many other examples that speak of heroism and brotherhood, friendship and mutual gratitude.



The president also dedicated his speech to the Cubans living in Angola, because they too, he added, advocate for their country to be more prosperous, to let them work and live in peace to demonstrate their real potential for development.



To the Angolan brothers of solidarity and to the Cuban compatriots who live and work here for the present and future of both countries, I urge them to never let their hearts stop beating for Cuba, the President affirmed.



In the exchange, all the organizations in solidarity with Cuba repudiated the U.S. blockade, demanded its cessation and spoke of the patriotic and nationalist spirit of the African ancestors, for which the defense of Cuba is intrinsic to their work, and is part of bonds that are indestructible and immortal.



The official delegation accompanying Diaz-Canel is composed of foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; public health minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda; the head of the international relations department of the Central Committee of the PCC, Emilio Lozada Garcia; Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment, as well as other government and foreign affairs officials.