Cuban President Meets Angolan Friends





Havana, Aug 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wound up his working agenda on Monday in Angola after meeting with a group of friends of Cuba.



Among the participants in the meeting were members of the so-called “Los Caimaneros” group, who studied on the island nation, as well as Cubans residents in that African country, according to the Cuban Presidency.



Diaz-Canel appreciated the solidarity expressed with his country during emergency situations, according to a Tweet by Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first deputy Foreign Trade Minister.



The Cuban head of state said that solidarity cannot be blocked, and he asked participants to keep “their hearts beating for Cuba.”



The president arrived Sunday in the capital Luanda to kick off an African tour that includes Mozambique and Namibia. He will also participate at the BRICS Summit representing the group of 77 plus China.



On Monday, Diaz-Canel held talks with Angolan President João Lourenço and later he attended a session of the Council of Ministers and a special session of the Angolan National Assembly.

