President of Angola receives his Cuban counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) João Lourenço, president of Angola, officially received today his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, at the Presidential Palace.



As reported by the Presidency on Twitter, in the official ceremony the Cuban leader received the military honors corresponding to his high investiture, 21 cannon salvos were fired and the national anthems of both nations were heard.



The two leaders then held a private meeting in the cabinet of the Angolan president, the statement added.



The Caribbean head of state participated in the session of the Council of Ministers of the African nation, where he expressed his satisfaction for being in that country, an occasion he described as a long-awaited visit.



During the meeting, Diaz-Canel conveyed warm greetings from Army General Raul Castro, leader of the Revolution, to the Angolan people and government.



The presidents witnessed the signing of three memorandums between the regulatory agencies of medicines and medical devices, the Ministries of Tourism, the Mariel Special Development Zone and the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, respectively.



In statements to the press, Lourenço confirmed he will travel to Cuba on the occasion of the Summit of the Group of 77 + China to be held next September.



Diaz-Canel arrived on Sunday in Luanda to begin a tour of African countries including Mozambique and Namibia.