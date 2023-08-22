Diaz-Canel congratulates president-elect of Guatemala





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, congratulated Bernardo Arevalo de Leon, president-elect of Guatemala, today on behalf of the Cuban government and people.



On Twitter, the president wished him and expressed his willingness to continue developing bilateral relations between the two countries.



Arevalo de Leon, sociologist and diplomat belonging to the Movimiento Semilla(Seed Movement), obtained 2,440, 139 votes which represents 58.09% against 37.2% of his rival Sandra Torres, of the Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza (National Unity of Hope).



Cuba and Guatemala established diplomatic relations on April 30, 1902, ties of friendship and cooperation that are currently strengthened in areas such as health and trade.