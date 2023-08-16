Belgian solidarity movement makes new shipment of medicines to Cuba







HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The Belgian humanitarian project Cuba Soberana sent today to the Caribbean nation 60 kilograms of medicines and supplies for the health sector.



Reinaldo Romero, coordinator of the initiative, told Prensa Latina that the donation will be destined to social and health centers in the provinces of Pinar del Rio and Havana (western Cuba).



In his speech he stressed that this initiative is a collective effort of love towards the land where he was born and its people.



We are going ahead with our project, with the identification of partners and the accumulation of equipment and medical supplies for a future container, he pointed out.



Since last year, Cuba Soberana has been dispatching by air small loads of aid to the island and the confrontation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



The group was created in 2021 and to date has sent four containers, the most recent of them last April, with beds of different hospital use, incubators, resuscitation equipment, wheelchairs, sports equipment, medicines and other resources.