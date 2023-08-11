Cuba mourns deaths in fire in France





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, mourned the loss of human lives due to the fire that occurred in a building in the town of Wintzenheim, in France.



The Cuban diplomat sent on Twitter the most heartfelt condolences to the people and government of the French Republic, which he extended to the families and loved ones of the victims.



Local media reported that the fire occurred in a summer residence for the disability in the town of Wintzenhein, in the Alsace region, and caused the death of at least 11 people.



According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the fire destroyed 300 square meters of the building and 17 people were evacuated.