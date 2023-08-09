US senator demands removal of Cuba from list of sponsors of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) U.S. Senator Peter Welch, of the Democratic Party, affirmed that removing Cuba from the list of sponsors of terrorism is a measure that the United States (U.S.) can and should take to recompose its relationship with the island.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, Welch submitted a statement to the U.S. Congressional Record outlining opportunities to advance bilateral ties.



In his proposal, the lawmaker called for the elimination of Cuba from the arbitrary list of State sponsors of terrorism, and the waiver of extraterritorial sanctions under Title 3 of the Helms-Burton Act, which typify the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the White House on the Antillean nation more than six decades ago.



He warns that the policies currently in force amount to a continuation of the failed agenda of the previous administration, and stresses that this contributes, directly and indirectly, to the hardships and shortages in Cuba, which in his opinion was a triggering factor for the increase in the migratory flow to the United States in 2022.



The senator for the state of Vermont also referred to the effects that natural disasters have had on this scenario; however, he acknowledged that Cubans, despite everything, have persevered, driven by their extraordinary ingenuity, national pride and innate resistance, according to the press release.



Welch also suggested reversing several U.S. policies that have stalled the reestablishment of full diplomatic relations between the two nations, and pointed out that on the road to improving them, one of the actions should be to send an ambassador to Havana.



Although President Joseph Biden promised to change the policies of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, almost three years after his election, the Democrat adopted some relaxations, but in essence maintains the same line regarding Cuba, and the blockade remains intact.