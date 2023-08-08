Cuba highlights relations with Southeast Asian countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) On the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the excellent friendly relations that unite the Caribbean nation with the organization.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat congratulated all the ASEAN members and highlighted the potential for closer multi-sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit.



ASEAN was founded on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration by representatives of the countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.



It currently has 10 member states and its main objectives are to accelerate economic growth, social progress, cultural development and to promote regional peace and stability.