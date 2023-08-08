Cuban president welcomes Diosdado Cabello





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, welcomed Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).



Dear brother, welcome to Cuba, land where you are loved and admired, declared the Cuban head of state on Twitter.



Diaz-Canel assured that this visit will allow for closer relations between the PSUV and the Communist Party of Cuba.



Together always the homelands of Bolivar and Marti, Chavez and Fidel, the president added.



The first vice president arrived in Cuba on Monday at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, at the head of a high-level Venezuelan delegation made up of five other vice presidents and other members of the PSUV.



As part of the first day of his work agenda, the party representative paid tribute to the founding fathers of the Homeland at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery and visited the 26th of July Historical Museum.