Cuba Welcomes Ceasefire in Colombia





Havana, Aug 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his government’s satisfaction with the setting up of a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire between Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group.



The Cuban government official stressed on social media that the setting up of the ceasefire implements the accords signed in Havana between the two sides.



Colombia also announced the members of the National Participation Committee linked to the peace talks, which include delegates from 81 organizations representing 30 social sectors, like ethnic communities, unions and institutions.