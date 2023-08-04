Cuban deputy minister paid a working visit to China





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Adianez Taboada Zamora, Cuban deputy minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, completed an intense work program during a visit to the province of Guangdong in the People's Republic of China.



In the city of Shenzhen, the Cuban delegation attended the High-Level Forum on Mangrove Conservation, sponsored by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China, in which joint actions were discussed for a more agile and better management of these ecosystems.



In her words to the audience, Taboada Zamora referred to the meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Group—organized by Cuba in July in its capacity as current president of the Group of 77 plus China—and reasserted her country's support for the proposal presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the creation of an International Mangrove Center to raise awareness of this issue and multiply efforts to conserve bodies of water and wetlands, as well as Cuba's willingness to make progress in these fields despite the limitations imposed by the U.S. blockade.



The Cuban official also met with Musonda Mumba, secretary-general of the Convention on Wetlands; Xu Xiaoxia, director of the Department of Ecology and Environment of Guangdong province; and Peng Zhangwu, general manager of Guangzhou Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., with whom she talked about future links and potential opportunities for bilateral cooperation.