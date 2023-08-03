Cuba Regrets Damage by Typhoon in China and The Philippines





Havana, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted the loss of human lives and property damage caused by the Doksuri Typhoon in China and the Philippines.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez extended the people and government of the two Asian nations his support and deep sorrow after the impact of the typhoon which made landfall on the Chinese Fujian province last Friday blowing 155-km-per-hour winds after having hit The Philippines with intense rains, over 200-km-per hour winds and unleashed up to 3-meter-high waves.



The Cuban government official extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims and wished fast recovery from the property damage inflicted. https://shorturl.at/cryCI .



The Doksuri Typhoon—as a tropical storm is called in he region of the Indian or western Pacific oceans—reportedly claimed over 20 lives in The Philippines, caused flooding in five regions of the country, landslides, electric power cuts and damaged agriculture.



Upon its landfall in China, authorities declared Red Alert the top level alarm in a four-color system and hundreds of thousands evacuated to safe places; the phenomena left 11 deaths and over 44 thousand people affected.