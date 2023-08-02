French activist calls for unity with Cuba and against the blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Víctor Fernández, president of the Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association, called today in France for unity among political, solidarity and trade union organizations and institutions willing to join a platform in support of Cuba as a key step to counter the U.S. blockade.



Fernández said that all those willing to fight against this unilateral 60 plus year-old policy must find inspiration in the unity of the Cuban people against foreign aggressions, which has made it possible for the Revolution to resist year after year after dealing imperialism its first defeat in Latin America in Bay of Pigs in April 1961, as well as to promote internationalist efforts such as the one that facilitated the return to Cuba of the child Elian Gonzalez and the Cuban Five.



The activist mentioned the initiative of the French Communist Party to launch a campaign against the blockade at the political-cultural festival Fête de l'Humanité, scheduled to be held on September 15-17; the 2nd European Forum in support of Cuba, and the International Tribunal against the blockade in Brussels in November.



“Cuba needs company with a view to its socio-economic development, hindered by Washington's measures, hence the importance of a strategic alliance in France and other countries to help Cuba’s insertion into the European Union space,” he said. “Unity and joint work can help demand the fulfillment of the thirty resolutions that the UN General Assembly has passed since 1992 to end the hostile U.S. Cuba policy.”