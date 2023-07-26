Nicolás Maduro stressed relevance of July 26th





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) On the occasion of the celebrations in Cuba for the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro highlighted the relevance of those actions for the fate of Cuba and Latin America.



In his official Twitter profile, the Venezuelan president remarked that the events of July 26, 1953, led by Fidel Castro, united the whole country and sparked off the historic popular movement that put an end to tyranny in Cuba, a nation he described as indomitable.



He also highlighted that the attacks set a powerful example of struggle and hope for America and other peoples of the world.



In an audiovisual material attached to his message, Maduro shared the words of Hugo Chávez, historic leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, when he said that the 26th of July was a glorious day for Cuba, Latin America and the world.