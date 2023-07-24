Cuban president marks 18th anniversary of Telesur





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, praised today the 18th anniversary of the multiplatform channel Telesur, and stressed that it is the image and voice of the people in struggle.



On Twitter, the Cuban head of state described this multi-media as a guardian of truth, and emancipating dream of historic leaders Fidel Castro, from Cuba, and Hugo Chavez, from Venezuela.



"Our north is the South. We already knew it, but no one had said it so beautifully until July 24, 2005", Diaz-Canel wrote in his message, referring to the phrase that identified Telesur since it began its transmissions, with a first studio in Venezuela.



According to the multimedia's website, this is a South American anti-hegemonic and decolonizing television project from the media point of view, different from the traditional spaces that respond to capitalist interests.



For its birth, which coincided with the 222nd anniversary of the birth of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, it had the support of Cuban, Bolivian, Argentine, Ecuadorian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan governments, and currently has offices in Quito (Ecuador), Mexico City (Mexico) and Havana (Cuba), with transmission in English from the latter city, for the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.



On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, Telesur will also make available to the public new product offerings, both in audio and video, to expand its news offerings.