Sister of Che Guevara Passes in Buenos Aires





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Argentinean and Latin American organizations regretted the passing Wednesday in Buenos Aires of Celia Guevara de la Serna at 93, sister of revolutionary guerrilla fighter Ernesto Che Guevara.



Former Bolivian president Evo Morales expressed on his Twitter account his support of Guevara’s relatives and his solidarity with the Latin American, Argentinean and Cuban peoples on the occasion of Celia’s passing.



The Latin American and Caribbean Solidarity Network also expressed deep sorrow for the death of Celia, as well as leftist Argentinean lawmaker Vanina Biasi who recalled that Celia was one year younger than Che.



Celia Guevara was an architect, researcher and director of several projects.