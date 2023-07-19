Cuba and Germany confirm willingness to deepen dialogue





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, and Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, confirmed today the willingness to deepen the political dialogue between the two nations.



During the meeting, held in the context of the 3rd Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-European Union (EU) Summit, which began on July 17, in Brussels, they confirmed their interest in strengthening and expanding economic, trade and cooperation ties in sectors of common interest, the president said on Twitter.



On Tuesday, the Cuban President thanked those present at the CELAC-EU Summit for rejecting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for more than 60 years and the inclusion of the island in the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.