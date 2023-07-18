President of Honduras condemns blockade against Cuba in Brussels







HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Honduran President Xiomara Castro condemned today the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, at the Caribbean and European Union Leaders' Meeting in Brussels, Belgium.



According to the foreign ministry on Twitter, during the meeting, which took place prior to the opening of the 3rd Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) - European Union (EU) Summit, the president called on the Summit to adopt a resolution demanding an end to this unilateral policy.



The United Nations has condemned this blockade as an arbitrary and obsolete measure that condemns to sacrifice a people that could reach a high standard of living without the limitations imposed on them; it is necessary to end piracy and confiscation of goods, Castro added during his speech.



In her speech, the President expressed the need to analyze, in the context of the CELAC-EU Summit, the structure of the world, as well as to avoid dependence, migration and the deterioration of the environment.



She insisted on the importance of discussing differences and identifying common ground.



The solution of the structural problems that today afflict our people is an unavoidable imperative; for CELAC, our region, it is very important to maintain fraternal, respectful, but reciprocal relations with the European Union, he declared.



At the meeting, it was learned that Honduras will occupy the new Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC in the coming year 2024, which is currently held by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.