Esteban Lazo highlighted state of relations between Cuba and Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Today Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), described as decisive the relations between Cuba and Belarus, in a meeting he held with Sergey Aléinik, foreign minister of that European country, who is in Havana on a working visit.



During the meeting, Lazo Hernandez, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, recalled with pleasure his visit to Belarus in December 2022, where he was received precisely by Aléinik, who was then serving as acting foreign minister.



After updating his interlocutor on the functioning of the Parliament and the next regular session that will begin tomorrow, Lazo conveyed his warm greetings to the Belarusian people, which he said has always supported Cuba in its struggle for the end of the U.S. blockade and more recently for the exclusion from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Aléinik highlighted the bonds of affection and mutual trust between both countries, united in a brotherhood that does not understand distances, and praised the capacity of the Caribbean nation to preserve its sovereignty and self-determination in the midst of the shortages and difficulties generated by the policy of harassment applied by U.S. imperialism.



In this way, they agreed on the willingness to continue working to strengthen ties and expand collaboration in areas of common interest.



During the meeting, both parties exchanged an Interparliamentary Cooperation Agreement, previously signed, with the aim of strengthening relations between the legislative bodies and promoting key bilateral projects and contributing to a better functioning of the Cuba-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission.



Rolando Gonzalez Patricio, president of the International Relations Commission; Teresa Gonzalez Bares, president of the Cuba-Belarus Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Valery Baranovsky and Santiago Perez Benitez, ambassadors from both countries, were also present.