Diaz-Canel holds meeting with CELAC president in Belgium





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party's central committee and president of the country, met today in Brussels, Belgium, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines PM Ralph Gonsalves, who holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States ("CELAC").



In the context of the 3rd CELAC - European Union (EU) Summit, which kicks off today in Brussels, the Cuban head of state confirmed his support for the work of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the head of the regional integration mechanism, Cuba's presidency said on Twitter.



According to the information, Diaz-Canel ratified that Cuba will do everything possible to make the Summit a success, and highlighted the significance of the fact that a Caribbean island is holding the presidency of CELAC.



Regarding the meeting, the Cuban leader pointed out on the same social network that they discussed the relevance of the meeting for inter-regional dialogue, and also highlighted the progress in the implementation of the agreements derived from Diaz-Canel's most recent visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in December 2022.