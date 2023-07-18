Díaz-Canel in Belgium to attend EU-CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is in Belgium to participate in the 3rd EU-CELAC Summit, as well as in the People's Summit, which will be held in parallel.



The Cuban leader flew to Brussels from Portugal, where he had an intense agenda since he arrived in Lisbon on July 13.



The Cuban delegation is also made up of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, and the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ana Teresita Gonzalez, among other officials.