Cuban president begins official activities during visit to Portugal





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, began today his state visit to Portugal.



The Presidency reported on Twitter that the Cuban leader was received by his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Empire Square in Lisbon, where the official welcoming ceremony was held.



During the ceremony, the two national anthems were played and 21 artillery salvos were fired from the garden of the Plaza del Imperio.



Honors for Cuba and its people in Portugal, right where the most important ceremonies of the political life of this nation take place, the Presidency added in another tweet.



Diaz-Canel and the delegation accompanying him laid a wreath at the tomb of the poet Luis Vas de Camoes, located inside the Jeronimos Monastery.



The Cuban head of state toured the monastery and signed the visitors' book in which he thanked the kindness and wisdom of those who accompanied him on his tour.



Diaz-Canel arrived in Portugal on Thursday, in response to an invitation from President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, for a state visit that will last until July 16.



Accompanying the dignitary are Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, and Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment.