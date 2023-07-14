Cuban President Pays State Visit to Portugal





Havana, July 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President is paying a state visit to Portugal till July 16 at the invitation of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel wrote that the visit had been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will be an excellent opportunity to expand bilateral relations between Portugal and Cuba.



The Cuban head of state will later travel to Brussels, Belgium, to take part at the 3rd Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union to take place on July 17.