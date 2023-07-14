Impact of U.S. blockade denounced at Brussels forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban delegate Mirthia Brossard denounced today in Brussels the 60-plus years old blockade that the United States imposes on Cuba and its impact on youth.



Speaking at the European Union (EU)-Latin America and the Caribbean civil society forum on youth, civil society and local governments, the Cuban representative described the blockade as the cruelest attack launched by Washington against the Caribbean nation.



“This policy restricts our personal and professional projects; young Cubans would definitely live better without the blockade,” said the leader of the Young Communist League, who described the dialogue between young people from both sides of the Atlantic as important to make their struggles and challenges known. “We come from an unequal region affected by colonization and new forms of aggression through media and political campaigns and attempts to destabilize countries.”



Regarding the EU-CELAC Summit, Brossard remarked that it was organized from a Europeanist perspective and is thus intent on giving lessons to Latin America on the meaning of civil society and deciding who participates or not.



“However, Cuban youth managed to come here to get our message through,” she stressed. “Latin America and the Caribbean is a zone of peace, and bi-regional relations should be based on mutual respect and equality.”