Cuban President to pay state visit to Portugal





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel traveled early this morning to the Republic of Portugal to pay a state visit to that country at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.



“It will be an excellent opportunity to expand the historic relations between the two countries,” Díaz-Canel posted on Twitter, adding that he will then fly to Brussels, Belgium, to attend the 3rd EU-CELAC Summit on July 17 and 18.



Cuba, which considers CELAC as the unifying voice of Latin America and the Caribbean, will go to the Summit in a constructive spirit to help strengthen relations between the two regional blocs on the basis of equality and respect, said the head of state.