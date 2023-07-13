Cuban Assembly: “European Parliament lacks moral authority”





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) The European Parliament has no moral, political or legal authority to judge Cuba, according to the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (NAPP) in reference to the recent resolution adopted by the European Parliament based on the declarations of the Council and the European Commission and the status of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Cuba, following the visit to Havana in May by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.



The NAPP points out that the European document is markedly meddlesome and defamatory of Cuba, its legal system and the rule of law, as well as of the links that Cuba develops with other States in a sovereign manner and in strict compliance with International Law. Likewise, it applies double standards by passing judgment on issues otherwise ignored by the European Parliament in its own Member States and elsewhere, to the point that its silence about the resurgence of Fascism in that region could be understood as being knowingly complicit.



The Cuban Assembly condemned the debates prior to the resolution, highly ideological in nature and led by a group of conservative and extreme right-wing MEPs, some with known ties to anti-Cuban politicians in the United States who are hellbent on tampering with the current course of relations between Cuba and the EU. At the same time, the NAPP thanked those MEPs who denounced that attacking the ongoing dialogue and cooperation is a servile tribute of the European ultra-right wing to the U.S. Cuba policy.



This resolution plays into the U.S.’s intention to isolate Cuba from the world and to justify its genocidal blockade. Its adoption goes against the principles of respect, inclusion and cooperation supposedly found at the root of the 3rd CELAC-EU Summit, to be held on July 17 in Brussels, and may cast doubts on the goals of an EU that seeks to revamp its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.



The Cuban Assembly called on the MEPs to respect the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Cuba, the commitment of its Member States, and the position of other EU institutions, such as the Council and the European Commission, as well as to take heed of the views of broad sectors of European societies that favor dialogue and contribute to the development of exchanges and collaboration, the statement concluded.