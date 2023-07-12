Cuba and Algeria ratify willingness to strengthen parliamentary ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Members of the Cuba-Algeria Parliamentary Friendship Groups reaffirmed today their willingness to expand and strengthen relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries.



In a meeting held by videoconference, Magda Ileana Perez Matos, president of the group and head of the Industry, Construction and Energy Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), conveyed a greeting from Esteban Lazo Hernandez, head of the Cuban Legislative, to his Algerian counterpart.



Perez Matos thanked for the expressions of solidarity received from Algiers, for the donations made to Cuba, and the position of that country in favor of the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States to the Caribbean country more than 60 years ago.



As regards inter-parliamentary ties, she pointed out the interest of the Cuban legislative body in strengthening bilateral relations through virtual meetings on issues of mutual interest, exchanges between delegations in the framework of international events and the increase of consultations on issues of common interest in international legislative spaces.



She congratulated her counterpart on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the independence of Algeria, celebrated on July 5, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the first visit of Ernesto Che Guevara to that country as guest of honor to the celebrations for the first anniversary of independence.



Meanwhile, Feitas Benlakehal, president of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba in the National People's Assembly of Algeria, thanked the virtual meeting, and the humanist work of Cuban collaborators in his nation and in refugee camps in Western Sahara.

Benlakehal conveyed his greetings to the Cuban deputies and congratulated them on the commemoration of the National Rebellion Day, next July 26.



He stressed the vast potential for strengthening economic relations in areas of mutual interest and the decisive role of parliaments in supporting bilateral ties.