Cuban deputy PM attends celebrations of Bahamas Independence Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister of Cuba, is leading the Cuban delegation participating in the activities for the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas, the foreign ministry said today.



According to a statement published on the agency's website, the visit is in response to an invitation from the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the occasion of Independence Day from the United Kingdom, to be celebrated on July 10.



Chapman was received by Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Bahamas, to whom she thanked for the invitation and conveyed a message of congratulations from President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and the Cuban people, the statement added.



In the meeting, which the foreign ministry described as cordial and friendly, Davis reiterated his country's position in rejection of the sanctions imposed against Cuba.



Both parties expressed the need to strengthen the unity of the countries, continue working on issues of common interest such as climate change, and strengthen current cooperation by expanding it to other areas such as sports.